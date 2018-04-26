‘New data regulations to provide adequate protection for consumers’

Icasa CEO Willington Ngwepe says the body will be monitoring compliance by network operators.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) says its new regulations governing the rules on mobile data expiry and out-of-bundle billing will provide adequate protection for consumers.

The regulatory body announced the new rules in Sandton on Thursday following an extensive consultation process.

South Africans have raised concerns over the high cost of data in the country and the expiry of data bundles.

But the regulating body has not announced whether it will cut the price of data, saying that decision will only be made after further consultation.

According to the new regulations, network providers must send consumers notifications when their data usage is at 50% and they may not automatically bill them out-of-bundle tariffs once bundles are depleted.



Customers will now also be able to roll over unused data or transfer it to other users in the same network.

Icasa CEO Willington Ngwepe says the body will be monitoring compliance by network operators.

“If we feel that the way the regulations are implemented does not afford adequate protection to consumers we may revisit this issue.”

The regulations will come into effect one month after being published in the government gazette and service providers have been urged to comply.

LISTEN: Icasa’s verdict on data costs

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)