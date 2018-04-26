Motorists urged to use other routes after multi-vehicle accident on N3 south

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
Go

Motorists urged to use other routes after multi-vehicle accident on N3 south

A truck has jack-knifed, causing multiple collisions. The highway has been closed off while officials clear the scene.

NA accident on the N3 south saw traffic backed-up on Thursday 26 April 2018. Picture: Twitter/@fayob19
NA accident on the N3 south saw traffic backed-up on Thursday 26 April 2018. Picture: Twitter/@fayob19
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists are being warned of major traffic delays on the N3 south near the London Road off-ramp on Thursday evening due to a multi-vehicle accident.

A truck has jack-knifed, causing multiple collisions. The highway has been closed off while officials clear the scene.

The exact cause of the crash is not yet known and police say there have been no reports of major injuries.

The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar said: “Traffic is still heavily affected because all the traffic lanes are still closed as the truck had jack-knifed. Motorists are advised to make use of the Mike One and Mike Two as alternative routes for now.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA