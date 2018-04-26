Motorists urged to use other routes after multi-vehicle accident on N3 south

A truck has jack-knifed, causing multiple collisions. The highway has been closed off while officials clear the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists are being warned of major traffic delays on the N3 south near the London Road off-ramp on Thursday evening due to a multi-vehicle accident.

The exact cause of the crash is not yet known and police say there have been no reports of major injuries.

The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar said: “Traffic is still heavily affected because all the traffic lanes are still closed as the truck had jack-knifed. Motorists are advised to make use of the Mike One and Mike Two as alternative routes for now.”