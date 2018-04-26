Minister Shabangu suspends social grants tender process
It emerged in Parliament recently that security company G4S is challenging the accuracy of tender documents.
CAPE TOWN - Minister Susan Shabangu has suspended a tender for a new contractor to disburse social grants in cash.
The move could once again scupper a plan to phase out controversial service provider Cash Paymaster Services by a September court deadline.
Shabangu has filed an affidavit with the Constitutional Court informing it of her decision.
More than two million recipients rely on cash payments, particularly in rural areas.
The tender bid for a new service provider to make cash payments closed on 12 March and Parliament’s Social Development Committee was informed that the evaluation process was underway.
Now, Shabangu has put a stop to the adjudication process, saying in court papers that this decision is on the instruction of Treasury.
It says the evaluation process should not continue until the first phase has been reviewed.
Shabangu says the arguments raised by G4S are compelling and cannot be overlooked.
Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says Cabinet has noted the decision.
“We are aware of what the minister has done, has acted on. We will as the inter-ministerial committee be reflecting on this and a comment will come after Thursday’s meeting.”
An urgent meeting is due to be held in Pretoria on Thursday afternoon to discuss the implications of the decision.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
