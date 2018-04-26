Messi scores in trademark tussle in EU court
The EU’s second highest court said the footballer was famous enough to overcome phonetic similarities with Spanish bicycle clothing brand Massi.
BRUSSELS - Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi may register his name as a trademark for sports equipment and clothing, the EU’s second-highest court said, as he was famous enough to overcome phonetic similarities with Spanish bicycle clothing brand Massi.
The EUIPO said that Messi and Massi were almost identical visually and phonetically and some would find it difficult to the tell the two apart, but the court disagreed.
“Mr Messi is, in fact, a well-known public figure who can be seen on television and who is regularly discussed on television or on the radio,” the court said on Thursday.
A European court has ruled that Lionel Messi, the world's top earning footballer, can trademark his own name. pic.twitter.com/BzSxpdFNq1— Leo Messi 🔟 (@WeAreMessi) April 26, 2018
Widely considered one of the world’s greatest soccer players, Lionel Messi, 30, scored his 600th professional goal last month and is the all-time highest scorer for both Barcelona and Argentina’s national team.
The court said that even though some people may not know Lionel Messi, this was unlikely to be the case for those buying sports equipment.
Massi can still appeal the decision at the EU Court of Justice.
Popular in Sport
-
Sport Minister: IAAF’s testosterone ruling very sexist, racial & homophobic
-
Semenya's athletics career at risk after IAAF introduces new testosterone laws
-
England's FA set to sell Wembley Stadium to US billionaire
-
SA Rugby pays tribute to Bryan Habana
-
[EXPLAINER] New IAAF regulations
-
Sports scientist Ross Tucker disagrees with IAAF on hyperandrogenism policy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.