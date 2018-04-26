Malawi says arrest warrant for Banda still valid

Joyce Banda left Malawi in 2014, facing charges of money laundering and abuse of power.

PRETORIA – Malawian authorities say an arrest warrant for former President Joyce Banda is still valid.

It is not clear whether this will be used when she returns on Saturday from nearly four years in exile.

They stem from the so-called cash gate scandal uncovered in 2013 when she was still president.

It involved the theft of millions of dollars from state coffers by senior officials.

Donor countries cut off aid to the country heavily dependent on foreign assistance.

Banda, who’s presidency was marked by a number austerity measures like selling the presidential jet and limousines, was beaten in elections four years ago by President Peter Mutharika.

She has lived in the United States, South Africa and Britain since then.