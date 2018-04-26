Popular Topics
Mabuza: Moody's decision affirms SA on right economic track

Deputy President David Mabuza says the decision by ratings agency Moody's not to downgrade South Africa to junk status confirms that the change in the ANC's leadership has put the country on a new path.

FILE: Deputy President David Mabuza answers questions in the National Assembly. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza says the decision by ratings agency Moody's not to downgrade South Africa to junk status confirms that the change in the ANC's leadership has put the country on a new path.

Mabuza says this has led to a positive shift in investor sentiment and is a vote of confidence in South Africa's economy.

Addressing MPs in Parliament on Wednesday, he says this reflects a recognition of "the hard work which has begun by government to move the country's economy and institutions in the right direction."

"Moody's was clear on acknowledging the gains that South Africa has made under the new leadership of the ANC, and I quote: 'The recent change in political leadership appears to have halted a gradual erosion of the strength of South Africa's institutions.

"Madam Speaker, it is clear we've not just halted economic decline but we've also embarked on a path of economic recovery and the restoration of investor confidence in the economy of our country. It must be noted this is the third consecutive time the South African economy have escaped a downgrade. With a stable outlook, Moody's has indeed affirmed we are on the right path."

