Mabuza: Moody's decision affirms SA on right economic track
Deputy President David Mabuza says the decision by ratings agency Moody's not to downgrade South Africa to junk status confirms that the change in the ANC's leadership has put the country on a new path.
CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza says the decision by ratings agency Moody's not to downgrade South Africa to junk status confirms that the change in the ANC's leadership has put the country on a new path.
Mabuza says this has led to a positive shift in investor sentiment and is a vote of confidence in South Africa's economy.
Addressing MPs in Parliament on Wednesday, he says this reflects a recognition of "the hard work which has begun by government to move the country's economy and institutions in the right direction."
"Moody's was clear on acknowledging the gains that South Africa has made under the new leadership of the ANC, and I quote: 'The recent change in political leadership appears to have halted a gradual erosion of the strength of South Africa's institutions.
"Madam Speaker, it is clear we've not just halted economic decline but we've also embarked on a path of economic recovery and the restoration of investor confidence in the economy of our country. It must be noted this is the third consecutive time the South African economy have escaped a downgrade. With a stable outlook, Moody's has indeed affirmed we are on the right path."
Popular in Business
-
Gungubele: No less than R60bn required to shut down SAA
-
Tiger Brands confirm presence of listeria strain at factory
-
Numsa slams govt over failed implementation of minimum wage deal
-
Steinhoff’s former CEO Jooste gets creditor reprieve
-
Samsung flags mobile weakness as chips power record first-quarter profit
-
Rand recovers as dollar rally seen at peak
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.