[LISTEN] Lesufi: These morons came to 'hang' me

Radio 702 | Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi explains the circumstances that led to an effigy of him being hung in a tree near the Basic Education Department's offices in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi explains the circumstances that led to an effigy of him being hung in a tree near the Basic Education Department's offices in Pretoria.

He also explains his reaction to the incident.

Listen to the audio for more.