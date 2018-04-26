[LISTEN] Icasa’s verdict on data costs

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Azania Mosaka speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod about Icasa’s new regulations to deal with the cost to communicate in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) announced new regulations for end-user and subscriber services charters.

As part of the data that they collected, Icasa looked at the price of 500Mb, 1Gb and 2Gb packages in each BRICS countries and compared them.

According to the data, China is the most expensive region to buy 500Mb, costing about $28.75, Brazil was placed second and South Africa third.

