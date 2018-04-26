[LISTEN] Have companies lost human touch in customer experience?
Radio 702 | Customer engagement specialist Quinton Pienaar says customers want companies to be supported by technology but always prefer a human touch.
JOHANNESBURG - Customer engagement and salesforce for PwC South Africa Quinton Pienaar says companies admit that they are behind in their plans to keep the customer central to the business.
Pienaar says customers want easier ways of doing business, knowledgeable staff with a good attitude and they want to be able to lodge complaints without friction.
He says customers want companies to be supported by technology but always prefer a human touch.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Icasa’s verdict on data costs
-
[LISTEN] Lesufi: These morons came to 'hang' me
-
[LISTEN] De Lille demands evidence of allegations levelled against her
-
[LISTEN] Zille explains latest tweets on colonialism
-
[LISTEN] Nkonki blames media after losing govt contracts
-
[LISTEN] Proposed minimum wage: How did we get here?
-
[LISTEN] You are dying, quite literally, for a paycheque
-
[LISTEN] Why SA Natives Forum wants Hanekom sacked
-
[LISTEN] City of CT ready for heavy rain
-
[LISTEN] State capture: Mining committee finalising terms of reference
-
[LISTEN] WC ANC pins election hopes on Ebrahim Rasool. Here's why
-
[LISTEN] Why insurance is a necessity & not grudge purchase
-
[LISTEN] The science behind unit trusts
-
[LISTEN] Florence Masebe: Time to talk about SA’s #MeToo campaign
-
[LISTEN] Causes behind NW protests: Analysts weigh in
-
[LISTEN] Could cycling help solve CT’s public transport problem?
-
[LISTEN] Move over Uber, Taxify – Green Scooter is here
-
[LISTEN] Find out the safest place to sit on a plane
-
[LISTEN] AfriForum: We’ve not yet initiated private prosecution against Malema
-
[LISTEN] SA could lose millions of jobs if not digitally ready in 7 years
-
[LISTEN] African Bank CEO Maluleke ‘learning to rise to the occasion’
-
[LISTEN] Human rabies cases concerning
-
[LISTEN] Is this the end of the road for Patricia de Lille?
-
[LISTEN] DA: No new dawn in SA, as Fraser stays in govt
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.