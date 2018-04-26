[LISTEN] Have companies lost human touch in customer experience?

Radio 702 | Customer engagement specialist Quinton Pienaar says customers want companies to be supported by technology but always prefer a human touch.

JOHANNESBURG - Customer engagement and salesforce for PwC South Africa Quinton Pienaar says companies admit that they are behind in their plans to keep the customer central to the business.

Pienaar says customers want easier ways of doing business, knowledgeable staff with a good attitude and they want to be able to lodge complaints without friction.

He says customers want companies to be supported by technology but always prefer a human touch.

