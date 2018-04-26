Popular Topics
[LISTEN] De Lille demands evidence of allegations levelled against her

| Speaking to CapeTalk’s Africa Melane, Patricia de Lille says she is now preparing to make presentations to the Federal Executive of the Democratic Alliance.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille looks to be in a fighting mood following Wednesday night's successful vote of no confidence against her by the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s city caucus.

Ninety-seven members voted to remove De Lille, while 41 voted against the motion.

There were 15 abstentions and one spoiled ballot.

Speaking to CapeTalk’s Africa Melane, De Lille says she is now preparing to make presentations to the Federal Executive of the DA.

“I am prepared to subject myself to any process and I am waiting to get a date from the Federal Executive as to when I must appear before them,” De Lille says.

For more information listen to the audio above.

