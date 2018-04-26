[LISTEN] Christo Wiese sues Steinhoff for R59bn

Radio 702 | Christo Wiese say although he was chairman of Steinhoff, he could not have known all that was going on and has lost a lot of investment money.

JOHANNESBURG - Christo Wiese’s says his company the Titan Group is suing Steinhoff to recover money that he lost based on misleading information.

He says although he was chairman of Steinhoff, he could not have known all that was going on and has lost a lot of investment money.

He says he has lost 30 years of his life due to the Steinhoff scandal.

