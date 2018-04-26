Lions change two for Reds battle
Two changes were made to the Emirates Lions starting line-up to face the Reds at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane for their Vodacom Super Rugby game on Saturday.
Rohan Janse van Rensburg will partner with Harold Vorster in midfield in the only change to the side that beat the Waratahs in Sydney last weekend.
The bench will have a few changes with Johannes Jonker, Cyle Brink and Ashlon Davids coming in.
Lions: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Harold Vorster, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Madosh Tambwe, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Dillon Smit, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Franco Mostert (c), 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen.
Replacements: 16 Robbie Coetzee, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Cyle Brink, 21 Marnus Schoeman, 22 Nic Groom, 23 Ashlon Davids.
