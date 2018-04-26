Lawyer: Our case strengthened by Tiger Brands' own test results

Tiger Brands has released a statement saying independent laboratory tests confirmed the LST 6 strain in a sample of ready to eat processed meat products.

JOHANNESBURG - The law firm pursuing class action lawsuits against Tiger Brands and Enterprise says its case is strengthened by the company’s own test results confirming the presence of the deadly listeria strain in its products.

Tiger Brands has released a statement saying independent laboratory tests confirmed the LST 6 strain in a sample of ready to eat processed meat products, saying it's enormously disappointed with this development.

Lawyer Richard Spoor, who is taking the matter to court on behalf of people who contracted listeriosis, says the food supplier is now acknowledging the presence of the strain at its factories.

“I mean this is simply confirmation of what the Institute for Communicable Diseases has been saying all along that this outbreak of listeria comes out of the Polokwane factory of Enterprise foods and what today’s statement amounts to is the acknowledgement by the company that indeed this outbreak does come from their factory.”