Lamoer: Pleading guilty to corruption, expressing regret examples of my remorse
The matter against Arno Lamoer, brigadiers Darius van der Ross and Colin Govender, along with businessman Saleem Dawjee, was underway in the Western Cape High Court.
CAPE TOWN - Closing arguments are being heard in sentencing proceedings against former Western Cape Police Commissioner Arno Lamoer and three others convicted of corruption.
The matter against Lamoer, brigadiers Darius van der Ross and Colin Govender, along with businessman Saleem Dawjee, is underway in the Western Cape High Court.
In February, they entered into a plea agreement with the State and Dawjee admitted to giving the officers gratifications in the form of money, as well as paying for their clothes, petrol and airline costs, in return for special favours.
The defence for businessman Saleem Dawjee has argued in favour of correctional supervision instead of a prison sentence.
Advocate William King says his client's world has collapsed, his health has been compromised and he suffers psychological harm as a result of the court case.
King calls on the court to weigh up the crime that has been committed and how serious it is when considering the appropriate punishment.
Lamoer, who's representing himself, has told the court he disagrees with the findings of a probation officer, who's testified he's not remorseful.
Lamoer says the fact that he pleaded guilty to corruption and has expressed regret are examples of his remorse.
