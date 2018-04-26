Jenkins shifts to flank for Bulls clash against Highlanders

Jenkins will move off the bench to flank in place of injured Roelof Smit, resulting in a re-shuffled loose trio. on.

JOHANNESBURG - Regular Blue Bulls lock Jason Jenkins will play on the blindside flank when the men from Pretoria take on the visiting Highlanders at Loftus Versveld on Saturday afternoon.

Prop Lizo Gqoboka will earn the first start in the Super Rugby competition this year.

Gqoboka came off the bench in all eight matches so far, this season, but with the suspension of Pierre Schoeman, now gets a chance to make an impression in the starting pack.

Jenkins will move off the bench to flank in place of injured Roelof Smit, resulting in a re-shuffled loose trio. Marco van Staden moves back from the back of the scrum in his fetcher role, while Thembelani Bholi moves into number eight with Jenkins wearing the no7 shirt for the first time.

Gqoboka's bench spot is filled by Conrad van Vuuren, who is back from suspension, while Hendre Stassen comes in for Jenkins and could add to his two caps for the Vodacom Bulls.

Nic de Jager also makes a return to the side via the bench, replacing Shaun Adendorff. Travis Ismaiel has returned to full match fitness and will start on the bench, replacing Duncan Matthews. Embrose Papier is also back into the matchday squad at scrumhalf in place of Andre Warner, who took a knock against the Rebels.

Bulls: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Johnny Kötze, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal (c), 11 Divan Rossouw, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Thembelani Bholi, 7 Jason Jenkins, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Adriaan Strauss, 1 Lizo Gqoboka.

Subs: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Frans van Wyk, 18 Conraad van Vuuren, 19 Hendré Stassen, 20 Nic de Jager, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Travis Ismaiel.