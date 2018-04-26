Iran won't accept any amendment to nuclear deal
A 12 May deadline is looming for US President Trump to decide on whether to re-impose US economic sanctions on Tehran.
ANKARA - A top adviser to Iran’s supreme leader said on Thursday that Tehran would not accept any change to its nuclear deal, as Western signatories prepare a new package in the hope of persuading US President Donald Trump to stick with the accord.
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he had discussed a “new deal” with Trump in which the United States and Europe would tackle outstanding concerns about Iran beyond its nuclear programme.
“Any change or amendment to the current deal will not be accepted by Iran,” said Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the semi-official Iranian news agency Fars reported.
“If Trump exits the deal, Iran will surely pull out of it ... Iran will not accept a nuclear deal with no benefits for us,” Velayati told journalists.
Under Macron’s proposal, the United States and Europe would agree to block any Iranian nuclear activity until 2025 and beyond, address Iran’s ballistic missile programme and generate conditions for a political solution to contain Iran in Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.
Velayati dismissed any possibility of Iran limiting its influence in the Middle East, as demanded by the United States and its European allies.
“This is our region. We are in our own region and it is legitimate,” he said.
Popular in World
-
Steinhoff settles lawsuit in Germany over ownership of retailer POCO
-
How AI could increase the risk of nuclear war
-
Steinhoff’s former CEO Jooste gets creditor reprieve
-
What a US-China trade war could mean for world
-
Sources: US probing Huawei for possible Iran sanctions violations
-
The data trap: why numbers never tell the full story
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.