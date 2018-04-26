Inter-ministerial committee to discuss suspension of Sassa tender process

In an affidavit filed with the Constitutional Court, Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu says she has no choice but to halt the tender process.

CAPE TOWN - The Social Security Agency (Sassa) has again bungled another tender for the payment of social grants.

An inter-ministerial committee is due to meet in Pretoria on Thursday afternoon to discuss a decision by Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu to put the brakes on a tender for cash grant payments.

The decision could jeopardise a September deadline to phase out controversial service provider, CPS.

In an affidavit filed with the Constitutional Court, Shabangu says she has no choice but to halt the tender process.

A bidder, G4S Cash Solutions has complained that the tender documents failed to provide bidders with accurate information regarding the number of beneficiaries to be paid.

Further information provided by Sassa also contained discrepancies and made it impossible for potential bidders to come up with a proper costing model.

Shabangu says specifications contained in the tender had to be returned to the bid specification committee three times for clarity.

Treasury has instructed Sassa not to continue with the bid adjudication process until the first phase has been reviewed.

Shabangu says a decision on the validity of the tender will be made once she’s met with the committee.

