Inter-ministerial committee to discuss suspension of Sassa tender process
In an affidavit filed with the Constitutional Court, Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu says she has no choice but to halt the tender process.
CAPE TOWN - The Social Security Agency (Sassa) has again bungled another tender for the payment of social grants.
An inter-ministerial committee is due to meet in Pretoria on Thursday afternoon to discuss a decision by Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu to put the brakes on a tender for cash grant payments.
The decision could jeopardise a September deadline to phase out controversial service provider, CPS.
In an affidavit filed with the Constitutional Court, Shabangu says she has no choice but to halt the tender process.
A bidder, G4S Cash Solutions has complained that the tender documents failed to provide bidders with accurate information regarding the number of beneficiaries to be paid.
Further information provided by Sassa also contained discrepancies and made it impossible for potential bidders to come up with a proper costing model.
Shabangu says specifications contained in the tender had to be returned to the bid specification committee three times for clarity.
Treasury has instructed Sassa not to continue with the bid adjudication process until the first phase has been reviewed.
Shabangu says a decision on the validity of the tender will be made once she’s met with the committee.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.