Icasa's new regulations to govern data usage

These include a requirement that service providers ensure consumers don’t lose unused data and that customers receive notification when their usage is at 50%.

Icasa’s councillor Botlenyana Mokhele realising their final regulations on data bundles. Picture: @ICASA_org/Twitter.
Icasa’s councillor Botlenyana Mokhele realising their final regulations on data bundles. Picture: @ICASA_org/Twitter.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has announced new regulations to govern the usage of data.

These include a requirement that service providers ensure consumers don’t lose unused data and that customers receive notification when their usage is at 50%.

The announcement comes after an extensive consultation process following concerns over the high cost of data in the country as well as frustration over the expiry of data bundles.

But the regulating body has not announced whether it will cut the price of data, saying that decision will come after further consultations.

Icasa’s councillor Botlenyana Mokhele said: “All licensees are required to send usage depletion notification to consumers when their usage is at 50%, 80% and 100%. This will enable consumers to monitor their usage and control their spending on communication services.”

She says consumers will also have protection for their data.

“The second one is the rollover of data; all licensees are required to provide an option to consumers to roll over unused data. This will ensure that consumers do not lose unused data as it’s the current practice.”

