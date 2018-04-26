Icasa set to deliver ruling on data costs
This comes after concerns over the high cost of data in South African, in addition to the issue of the expiry of data bundles.
JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) will on Thursday announce whether the price of data will be cut.
Icasa's Paseka Maleka says the outcome follows an extensive consultation process.
“The regulation is being published and comments being made and authorities had public hearings with all stakeholders and civil society that took part in the process.
“So, that whole process has taken place, for now it’s for Icasa to publicise the final regulations and implement those regulations.”
