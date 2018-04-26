'Science can't give answer to this question in ethical, reasonable way'

Sports Scientist Professor Ross Tucker feels the IAAF argument will be overturned in court.

CAPE TOWN - Sports scientists say new International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) regulations around the testosterone levels of female athletes will almost certainly find its way back to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The global athletics governing body has introduced new laws to regulate female athletes with differences in sexual development, specifically in middle distance races.

This will have a direct impact on South African star athlete Caster Semenya, who is a double Olympic gold medallist and in April won gold in the 800m and 1,500m races at the Commonwealth Games.

Semenya will be forced to bring her testosterone levels below 5 nanomoles per litre by November and keep it there.

Sports medicine specialist Dr Shuaib Manjra is certain there will be pushback on the new laws.

“CAS will look at the legality of it.”

IAAF President Sebastian Coe says the body has a responsibility to ensure a level playing field and has evidence and data that shows testosterone, either naturally produced or artificially inserted into the body, provides significant performance advantages in female athletes.

“They’ll implement it… they’ll be challenged, and they’ll have to do away with it. Quite frankly the science is not capable of providing an answer to this question in an ethical and reasonable way.”

The new regulations, approved by the IAAF Council in March, will come into effect in November.