Heavy rain in CT causes flooding, traffic chaos
There's been flooding across parts of the city, aggravated by blocked drains.
CAPE TOWN - Heavy rain has thrown Cape Town traffic into disarray.
A number of roads are also waterlogged.
The city's disaster risk management unit's Charlotte Powell: "Roads in Somerset West, parts of the N1 and N2 are flooded. Disaster management, together with other city services are busy making assessments and standby crews have been activated."
The South African Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Cape Town for Thursday morning, which includes the Cape Winelands and Overberg district.
Cape Town is expected to receive occasional rain during the course of the day.
