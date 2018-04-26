Popular Topics
Gauteng ANC outraged by 'hanging' threat against Education MEC Lesufi

This comes after an effigy of Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was paraded in the capital this week, apparently due to his work towards equalising education and amending language policy in schools.

FILE: Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng says it is outraged by threats made against MEC Panyaza Lesufi and his children by a group of white people who have accused him of "raping Afrikaans”.

This comes after an effigy of Lesufi was paraded in the capital this week, apparently due to his work towards equalising education and amending language policy in schools.

The incident happened outside the office of the Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Wednesday.

Lesufi tweeted a picture showing a dummy image of himself being hung on a tree by two white men.

He wrote: "These morons came to our offices to 'hang' me! We defeated your racists grandparents, you are nothing!"

This will never intimidate me! These morons came to our offices to ‘hang’ me!

Posted by Panyaza Lesufi on Wednesday, 25 April 2018

The ANC has advised Lesufi to lay a complaint with the police following the threats.

The ANC's Motalatale Modiba has called those targeting Lesufi as racist cowards.

“It is clear that this is an act of cowardice that seeks to undermine efforts to build a non-racial society based on the supremacy of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa. We come from a very divisive racial past.”

Lesufi also responded to the incident.

“It’s quite clear that they just want to take stronger action against me. But that’s the nature of the work that we do. I don’t that we should give these kind of people a chance or opportunity to thrive. I’ve also been advised to go open a case.”

