Farrell would be 'brilliant' England captain, says Saracens' McCall
England captain Dylan Hartley has been ruled out of the tour due to concussion and Farrell is among the favourites to replace the 32-year-old as skipper.
LONDON – Owen Farrell would be the perfect pick to lead England during their tour of South Africa in June, Saracens’ director of rugby Mark McCall has said.
“It is up to England whether he (Farrell) goes but I am certain he will go ...,” McCall told reporters.
“He will be a brilliant captain. He is ready to do that job and has the respect of everybody. He has a fantastic rugby mind but he is also brilliant at getting the best out of his team-mates. Both these things combined make him an ideal captain.”
Farrell has won 58 caps and captained the side during their Six Nations defeat by France in March.
Jones is expected to name his squad for the South Africa tour next month. The three-Test series begins on 9 June in Johannesburg, moves to Bloemfontein the following week and concludes in Cape Town on 23 June.
