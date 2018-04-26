Family of man killed during NW protest demands answers over death
Bulelani Sizani's family says that he wasn't part of the ongoing protests that have gripped the province over Premier Supra Mahumapelo's fate.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of a 24-year-old man killed during protests in the North West is demanding answers after he was allegedly shot by police.
Bulelani Sizani died during protests in Jouberton, Klerksdorp on Wednesday.
His family says that he wasn't part of the ongoing protests that have gripped the province over Premier Supra Mahumapelo's fate.
Spokesperson Happy Plaatjies: "There were three guys who were standing there. We were standing there, watching what was happening in the mall together because it was two streets away. The one guy decided to take a gun and shoot them. We don;t have any explanation on why it happened (sic)."
Ipid is investigating a murder case.
Sizani's death brings to three the number of people killed during violent protests in the province in the last few days.
Several vehicles and buildings were also torched and shops looted.
Popular in Local
-
Heavy rain in CT causes flooding, traffic chaos
-
SANDF corporal arrested for robbery awaiting trial for attempted murder
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 25 April 2018
-
Top SANDF general's personal driver arrested for robbery
-
Gauteng ANC outraged by 'hanging' threat against Education MEC Lesufi
-
Gungubele: No less than R60bn required to shut down SAA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.