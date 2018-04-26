Family of man killed during NW protest demands answers over death

Bulelani Sizani's family says that he wasn't part of the ongoing protests that have gripped the province over Premier Supra Mahumapelo's fate.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of a 24-year-old man killed during protests in the North West is demanding answers after he was allegedly shot by police.

Bulelani Sizani died during protests in Jouberton, Klerksdorp on Wednesday.

His family says that he wasn't part of the ongoing protests that have gripped the province over Premier Supra Mahumapelo's fate.

Spokesperson Happy Plaatjies: "There were three guys who were standing there. We were standing there, watching what was happening in the mall together because it was two streets away. The one guy decided to take a gun and shoot them. We don;t have any explanation on why it happened (sic)."

Ipid is investigating a murder case.

Sizani's death brings to three the number of people killed during violent protests in the province in the last few days.

Several vehicles and buildings were also torched and shops looted.