Evaluation of areas affected by heavy rain in CT completed
Almost 580 structures and about 200 people have been affected by the inclement weather.
CAPE TOWN - Disaster Risk Management officials have completed assessments in informal settlements in Strand, Khayelitsha, Mfuleni and Macassar following heavy rainfall during the early hours of Thursday morning.
Officials are still busy clearing flooded roads in Epping, Bishop Lavis and Gugulethu.
The city’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said: “Humanitarian relief has been requested via Sassa. Informal settlements management [teams] are making an assessment and handing out kits to the affected communities. No emergency sheltering has been activated.”
