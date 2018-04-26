Eskom to issue new coal contracts soon to avert power crisis
The utility says it has put a number of measures in place to deal with coal shortages at seven of its power stations.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says it will be issuing new coal contracts soon to ensure there’s adequate supply for its power stations ahead of winter.
The stockpiles there are at around 20 days but overall are sitting at a 35-day supply, excluding Medupi and Kusile.
The recovery plan is to secure additional coal from other suppliers and divert excess coal to stations that are running low.
However, Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says that they are nowhere near the level it was back in 2008 when load shedding was experienced.
“In 2008, we were sitting at 12 days of coal supply, and right now we’re around 20 days, hovering around there. Some stations unfortunately do have lower levels than 15 days and so on. But generally, the situation is much better than what we were in 2008.”
