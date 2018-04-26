England's FA set to sell Wembley Stadium to US billionaire
Under the plan, the FA would keep Wembley as the main venue for major matches but the national soccer team could play elsewhere in October and November.
LONDON - England’s Football Association is set to sell Wembley Stadium, the home of the national soccer team, to United States (US) billionaire Shahid Khan, owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars American football team, in a deal worth up to 1 billion pounds, The Sun newspaper said.
Under the plan, the FA would keep Wembley as the main venue for major matches, including England internationals and the FA Cup Final, but the national soccer team could play elsewhere in October and November due to clashes with the US National Football League season, The Sun said.
A spokesman for the FA said: “We can confirm that The FA has received an offer to buy Wembley Stadium.”
