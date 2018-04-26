Engelbrecht and Van Dyk return for Stormers
Wing JJ Engelbrecht and flank Kobus van Dyk will start for the Stormers against the Rebels at Newlands on Friday.
The Stormers are back home following three away games and will face the Melbourne side in a match that kicks off at 15h05 on Freedom Day.
Engelbrecht's inclusion on the left wing is the only change to the back line, while in the forward pack, Van Dyk is at blindside flank, with Pieter-Steph du Toit shifting to lock where he will partner Chris van Zyl.
Cobus Wiese and Seabelo Senatla both make their return from injury on the replacements' bench.
Stormers head coach Robbie Fleck said that his team is looking forward to playing at Newlands once again.
"It is always good to be back at DHL Newlands and playing in front of our faithful supporters who have played a big role in our three wins at home this season."
Stormers:
15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Craig Barry, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 JJ Engelbrecht, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Kobus van Dyk, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Chris van Zyl, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 Steven Kitshoff.
Replacements: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 JC Janse van Rensburg, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Cobus Wiese, 20 Nizaam Carr, 21 Paul de Wet, 22 SP Marais, 23 Seabelo Senatla.
