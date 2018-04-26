Economists: Fuel hikes due to rise in international price of crude oil
The Energy Department announced earlier on Thursday afternoon that from Wednesday consumers will have to cough up between 58 and 59 cents more for a litre of diesel.
JOHANNESBURG - Economists say the latest fuel price hikes were largely expected given the international increase in the price of crude oil.
The petrol price is going up 49 cents a litre.
The Energy Department announced earlier on Thursday afternoon that from Wednesday consumers will have to cough up between 58 and 59 cents more for a litre of diesel.
Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine says further hikes could be on the horizon.
“The prices have risen sharply in April and May. They will only be moderately higher in May compared with where they had been in December which was the last record-high level."
Popular in Business
-
Petrol price to jump 49 cents a litre
-
Former chairman Wiese sues Steinhoff for R59 billion
-
Lawyer: Our case strengthened by Tiger Brands' own test results
-
‘New data regulations to provide adequate protection for consumers’
-
‘Cash strapped’ Autopax makes urgent plans to pay staff salaries
-
[LISTEN] Icasa’s verdict on data costs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.