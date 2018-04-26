De Lille to clear her name first before leaving DA

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille failed to successfully fight off a motion of no confidence brought against her by the DA’s Cape Town Caucus on Wednesday night.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says she will walk away from the Democratic Alliance (DA), but she first wants to clear her name.

She failed to successfully fight off a motion of no confidence brought against her by the DA’s Cape Town caucus on Wednesday night.

De Lille has been embroiled in an ugly spat with the DA’s top brass.

De Lille says her reputation has been impugned.

“The writing is on the wall that people don’t want me, for whatever reason. My task at the moment is to clear my name.”

The DA caucus leader in the city, JP Smith, says that the decision on De Lille has now been handed over to the Federal Executive (FedEx).

DA council members sat down to debate the caucus-led motion against De Lille on Wednesday afternoon.

Members will now request that the party’s Federal Executive have De Lille removed.

Two-thirds of the city’s DA caucus voted in favour of bringing a new motion against De Lille.

They say she has brought the party into disrepute by frequently criticising the DA and its management of her disciplinary hearing in public.

