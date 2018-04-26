De Lille ready to fight to stay on as CT mayor

The majority of the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s city caucus on Wednesday night voted in favour of a motion of no confidence for De Lille to go.

CAPE TOWN – She may have lost the confidence of her caucus, but Mayor Patricia de Lille says that she’s ready to continue the fight to retain her position as the city’s first citizen.

The majority of the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s city caucus on Wednesday night voted in favour of a motion of no confidence for De Lille to go.

She’s expected to receive a formal request from the party on Thursday to provide reasons why she should keep her job.

Mayor De Lille says that last night’s outcome came as no surprise.

Councillor Angus McKenzie tabled the motion of no confidence against her.

Present at the closed-door meeting, she however objected to reasons provided by her colleagues as to why they lost faith in her leadership.

She contends these reasons predate the party’s newly adopted “recall clause”.

“They brought up a whole lot of old stuff and definitions and whatever the case may be. I made notes of all of that and the next step now is that I’ve to go make my presentation to the federal executive.”

Seventy percent of the DA’s city councillors voted for De Lille to step down.

The DA’s federal council says it’s untrue that the recall clause is being unfairly used against De Lille.

It says the clause has already been used in a matter in the Matzikama Municipality.

The DA says that De Lille has already indicated that she’s not cooperating with the party and can thus not govern on its behalf.

WATCH: DA caucus votes in support of motion of no confidence in De Lille