CT calls on Sassa for humanitarian relief in poor areas following heavy rain

There's been flooding in a number informal settlements from Lwandle to Khayelitsha.

FILE: The Kosovo informal settlement in Cape Town after heavy rain. Picture: EWN
FILE: The Kosovo informal settlement in Cape Town after heavy rain. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The rain may have brought some relief to parched Cape Town but it has also brought misery to many poor communities.

There's been flooding in a number informal settlements from Lwandle to Khayelitsha.

The City of Cape Town's disaster risk management unit's, Charlotte Powell, says that roads have also been affected.

"Assessments are underway and humanitarian relief has been requested from Sassa. Roads that are flooded are Halt Road in Elsies River, NY120, Bongi and Selani Street in Khayelitsha. The city's roads and stormwater department crews are out and clearing roads."

The South African Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Cape Town for Thursday morning, which includes the Cape Winelands and Overberg district.

Cape Town is expected to receive occasional rain during the course of the day.

