CT calls on Sassa for humanitarian relief in poor areas following heavy rain
There's been flooding in a number informal settlements from Lwandle to Khayelitsha.
CAPE TOWN - The rain may have brought some relief to parched Cape Town but it has also brought misery to many poor communities.
There's been flooding in a number informal settlements from Lwandle to Khayelitsha.
The City of Cape Town's disaster risk management unit's, Charlotte Powell, says that roads have also been affected.
"Assessments are underway and humanitarian relief has been requested from Sassa. Roads that are flooded are Halt Road in Elsies River, NY120, Bongi and Selani Street in Khayelitsha. The city's roads and stormwater department crews are out and clearing roads."
The South African Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Cape Town for Thursday morning, which includes the Cape Winelands and Overberg district.
Cape Town is expected to receive occasional rain during the course of the day.
Popular in Local
-
Semenya's athletics career at risk after IAAF introduces new testosterone laws
-
Mokonyane: Govt to step in and deal with North West crisis
-
Heavy rain in CT causes flooding, traffic chaos
-
Cabinet condemns Lesufi 'hanging' incident
-
‘Water for all or the city must fall’
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 25 April 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.