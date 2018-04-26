Co-star says Meghan Markle's 'Suits' exit has left a void

Gabriel Macht says it's been a real transition not having the two on set.

LOS ANGELES - Meghan Markle's departure from Suits has left a void.

The 36-year-old actress - who will marry Prince Harry next month - and her on-screen partner Patrick J Adams left the show in the season seven finale on Wednesday and their co-stars are still adjusting to not having them around.

Co-star Gabriel Macht told Entertainment Tonight "It's been a real transition not having them on set.

"There is a bit of a void - not to say that we haven't gotten an incredible cast of actors who have come on board with us and the ensemble is so fresh and new. It's part of the old, but it's very new."

Adams and Markle's characters, Mike Ross and Rachel Zane, tied the knot before leaving to start a new life in Washington and though Macht thinks there will be an awkward transition as people get used to the show without them, he also feels fans will be satisfied with their exits.

He said: "[Season seven] stands out in the way that we have these two departures with Patrick and Meghan, and how seemingly right it feels for both their personal lives. But it's an awkward transition, I think, for all of us to get acquainted with this new norm.

"With the end of season seven, the fans will be fulfilled in that they do get married and they go off into the sunset in the right way. It makes total sense for Mike's character to do what he wants to do."

Meanwhile Adams, 36, recently admitted he and Markle were determined to have as much fun as possible while filming their final episodes.

He said: "With Meghan, a lot went unsaid. Meghan has this whole crazy part of her life that's just beginning now.

"In some ways, Meghan and I were the closest because we were the youngest people in the cast and both came in with the least experience. We grew up together over the course of the show.

"There was this natural sense that we both knew that the time had come for both of us. It went unspoken and we just enjoyed the hell out of the last few episodes that we got to shoot.

"We both knew that we wouldn't be coming back. It made every one of our scenes that much more special. We had a great time. We could laugh through it.

"Even the things that might have frustrated us about the show, they became things that we could have a good laugh about and compare notes on just how crazy this thing had become."