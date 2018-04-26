Popular Topics
City of CT writes off over R850m in ‘uncollectable’ traffic fines

Mayoral Committee member JP Smith says this is because authorities are unable to locate motorists with a warrant of arrest before it expires within two years.

FILE: A traffic officer issues a fine during a blitz on Cape Town's N2 highway. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says its writing off traffic fines worth millions because it can't track down offenders.

Mayoral Committee member JP Smith says these fines have been marked as "uncollectable" over a period of four years.

Traffic fines worth more than R850 million are owed to the City of Cape Town.

Smith says this is because authorities are unable to locate motorists with a warrant of arrest before it expires within two years.

Smith says the fine then becomes invalid and uncollectable.

“There are certain categories of road users, notably the public transport operators where the drivers will clock up huge amounts of fines and thereafter huge amounts of warrants which are not paid and then it is extremely difficult to hold people accountable because of the inaccuracies in the information they supply around their place of residence.”

The city says it issues between R130 to R180,000 fines a month.

Smith says the city will spend another R4 million next year to increase staff and improve fine and warrant enforcement.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

