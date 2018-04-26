‘Cash strapped’ Autopax makes urgent plans to pay staff salaries
Bus drivers have been on strike for higher wages since last week Wednesday. Autopax’s interim CEO Nathi Khena says the company has so far lost about R16 million.
JOHANNESBURG - Bus company Autopax has now made urgent plans to pay workers' April salaries after informing staff earlier that there is not enough money.
Bus drivers from 16 companies have been on strike for higher wages since last week Wednesday.
Negotiations facilitated by the CCMA and the Labour Department respectively have reached a deadlock.
The Minister of Transport, Blade Nzimande, has now intervened, hoping workers affiliated to five unions can strike a deal with the employers.
Autopax’s interim CEO Nathi Khena says the company has, so far, lost approximately R16 million.
With the long weekend now underway, Khena says companies are feeling the impact.
“Aside from the inconvenience for our customers, we’re also going to lose quite a lot of revenue from that point of view.”
CABINET CALLS FOR SWIFT END TO BUS STRIKE
Cabinet is calling for a swift end to the national bus strike.
It also wants the impasse on public sector wage negotiations resolved.
Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says parties need to return to the negotiating table for the sake of the country.
“We’ve urged the Department of Public Service and Administration and the mandating committee to work expeditiously to resolve the impasse on the wage negotiations.”
Mokonyane says Cabinet was also briefed about the lack of progress in talks over civil servants’ wage increases.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
Petrol price to jump 49 cents a litre
-
Former chairman Wiese sues Steinhoff for R59 billion
-
[LISTEN] Icasa’s verdict on data costs
-
Steinhoff settles lawsuit in Germany over ownership of retailer POCO
-
Steinhoff’s former CEO Jooste gets creditor reprieve
-
No load shedding this winter, Eskom tells Parly committee
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.