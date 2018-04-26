Cabinet condemns sexual abuse by SANDF members around continent
While Cabinet is satisfied with the interventions made in addressing these abuses, it has condemned any form of sexual abuse and acts of misconduct by SANDF members.
CAPE TOWN - Government is to crack down on South Africa National Defence Force (SANDF) members who are implicated in sexual exploitation and abuse while on various missions on the continent.
Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has on Thursday told a post Cabinet meeting briefing that ministers were briefed on interventions relating to sexual abuse and serious misconduct cases against South African soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
The SANDF members are in the DRC as part of a United Nations Stabilisation Mission.
“South Africa will, as usual, continue to react swiftly when dealing with such incidences. Ill-discipline and criminal behaviour in the ranks of the Defence Force are despised and will not be tolerated.”
Mokonyane says Cabinet further supports the finalisation of the Military Discipline Bill, which seeks to deal with overall discipline in the Defence Force.
