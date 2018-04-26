Cabinet condemns ‘senseless violence’ at Moses Mabhida Stadium
Cabinet calls for a swift investigation and the implementation of stricter security measures to ensure the safety of spectators and officials.
JOHANNESBURG - Cabinet has condemned what it calls the senseless violence and malicious damage to property during the pitch invasion by soccer fans at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Stadium management has estimated the cost to repair damage caused after Kaizer Chiefs lost the premier soccer league game at R2.6 million.
Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says those involved need to be held accountable.
“Law enforcement agencies are as to ensure that all those involved in hooliganism and acts of violence at the match are held responsible for their actions.”
Mokonyane says security at the stadium needs to be bolstered.
“Cabinet calls for a swift investigation and the implementation of stricter security measures to ensure the safety of spectators and officials. It also urges all role players to cooperate with investigations to prevent future occurrences.”
