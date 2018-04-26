Cabinet approves new tobacco bill for public comment

The new bill is intended to replace the 1993 Tobacco Control Act and bring South African legislation into line with the World Health Organisation's Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet's approved for public comment on the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill.

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says Cabinet will decide whether or not to approve the draft bill after considering the public's input.

“It addresses key areas relating to indoor public areas, display of tobacco products at point of sea, use of electronic devices and the introduction of plain packaging of tobacco products.”