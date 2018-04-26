Cabinet approves new tobacco bill for public comment
The new bill is intended to replace the 1993 Tobacco Control Act and bring South African legislation into line with the World Health Organisation's Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.
CAPE TOWN - Cabinet's approved for public comment on the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill.
It's intended to replace the 1993 Tobacco Control Act and bring South African legislation into line with the World Health Organisation's Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.
Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says Cabinet will decide whether or not to approve the draft bill after considering the public's input.
“It addresses key areas relating to indoor public areas, display of tobacco products at point of sea, use of electronic devices and the introduction of plain packaging of tobacco products.”
Popular in Local
-
ANC meeting in Bojanala continues after disruptions
-
Icasa's new regulations to govern data usage
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 25 April 2018
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 24 April 2018
-
Sport Minister: IAAF’s testosterone ruling very sexist, racial & homophobic
-
Motorists urged to use other routes after multi-vehicle accident on N3 south
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.