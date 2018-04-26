Athletics SA to seek advice on IAAF new female testosterone laws
In a statement, the athletics body said that it has taken note of the IAAF’s rulings on female athletes’ classifications.
JOHANNESBURG - Athletics South Africa (ASA) has responded to the ruling the IAAF has made on regulating female testosterone levels, saying that they will seek advice from various bodies on how to interpret and deal with the new laws.
In a statement, the athletics body said that it has taken note of the IAAF’s rulings on female athletes’ classifications.
“Athletics South Africa has taken note of the new classification for females. We want to acknowledge that this process started long ago, up to a point that Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) was involved and ruled and gave guidance on what should be followed by the IAAF.”
ASA also said they will seek advice from the Sports Ministry on how to handle the issue.
“We will further seek support from the Minister of Sport and Recreation, Sascoc, other expert institutions and relevant organisations or individuals so that we have a full grasp of this matter and how it should be properly handled.”
The body says that it supports all its athletes that may be affected by the new classifications.
“Once done, we will then interact with the IAAF. We want to state very clearly that we support all our athletes who may be affected by this new ruling.”
Athletics South Africa has responded to the @iaaforg new female testosterone regulation laws that are set to come into effect on 1st November. pic.twitter.com/xEG382T9iU— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) April 26, 2018
Popular in Sport
-
Semenya's athletics career at risk after IAAF introduces new testosterone laws
-
SA Rugby pays tribute to Bryan Habana
-
Sports scientist Ross Tucker disagrees with IAAF on hyperandrogenism policy
-
Proteas to play opening game of 2019 Cricket World Cup
-
Lions change two for Reds battle
-
[EXPLAINER] New IAAF regulations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.