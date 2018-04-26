Athletics SA to seek advice on IAAF new female testosterone laws

In a statement, the athletics body said that it has taken note of the IAAF’s rulings on female athletes’ classifications.

JOHANNESBURG - Athletics South Africa (ASA) has responded to the ruling the IAAF has made on regulating female testosterone levels, saying that they will seek advice from various bodies on how to interpret and deal with the new laws.

In a statement, the athletics body said that it has taken note of the IAAF’s rulings on female athletes’ classifications.

“Athletics South Africa has taken note of the new classification for females. We want to acknowledge that this process started long ago, up to a point that Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) was involved and ruled and gave guidance on what should be followed by the IAAF.”

ASA also said they will seek advice from the Sports Ministry on how to handle the issue.

“We will further seek support from the Minister of Sport and Recreation, Sascoc, other expert institutions and relevant organisations or individuals so that we have a full grasp of this matter and how it should be properly handled.”

The body says that it supports all its athletes that may be affected by the new classifications.

“Once done, we will then interact with the IAAF. We want to state very clearly that we support all our athletes who may be affected by this new ruling.”