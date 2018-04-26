ANC NWC and NW branches meeting marred by disruptions
Bojanala is the ANC’s biggest region in the province and is still divided as the leadership battle in the province intensifies.
RUSTENBURG - A meeting between the African National Congress (ANC) national working committee (NWC) and the party's North West branches in the Bojanala region has been marred by disruptions over the legitimacy of those in attendance.
In 2017, the region won its case against the provincial executive committee which it accused of setting parallel structures in place in support of embattled Premier Supra Mahumapelo.
It's these same allegations that have stalled progress on Thursday’s gathering.
NWC deployee Violet Siwele had her hands full trying to control opposing factions at the Rustenburg Civic Centre where delegates accused each other of being illegitimate branch representatives.
Ditebogo Moeketsane from Madibeng is one of the people who walked out of the meeting.
He said: “If you want to convene such a meeting there should be an attendance register of audited membership. Some of them are funded because they have their own agenda to push against the premier.”
#NWProtests: The meeting with the NWC in Bojanala has been disrupted by pro- #SupraMahumapelo delegates. MS pic.twitter.com/HA8lkTKZv3— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 26, 2018
#NWProtests: Media has been barred from sitting in on the discussions here today, as branch members for and against Premier #SupraMahumapelo are expected to express their concerns and frustrations over the provincial leadership. MS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 26, 2018
#NWProtests: ANC members sing “What has Supra done (wrong), answer us”, ahead of a meeting with NWC deployee Violet Siwela and branches in the troubled Bojanala region. MS pic.twitter.com/iDXdRIPpm9— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 26, 2018
