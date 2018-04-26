Popular Topics
ANC NWC and NW branches meeting marred by disruptions

Bojanala is the ANC’s biggest region in the province and is still divided as the leadership battle in the province intensifies.

ANC members can be seen attending a meeting between the ANC’s national working committee and branch members in the Bojanala Region of the North West province on Thursday 26 April 2018. This comes after calls for Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
46 minutes ago

RUSTENBURG - A meeting between the African National Congress (ANC) national working committee (NWC) and the party's North West branches in the Bojanala region has been marred by disruptions over the legitimacy of those in attendance.

In 2017, the region won its case against the provincial executive committee which it accused of setting parallel structures in place in support of embattled Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

It's these same allegations that have stalled progress on Thursday’s gathering.

NWC deployee Violet Siwele had her hands full trying to control opposing factions at the Rustenburg Civic Centre where delegates accused each other of being illegitimate branch representatives.

Ditebogo Moeketsane from Madibeng is one of the people who walked out of the meeting.

He said: “If you want to convene such a meeting there should be an attendance register of audited membership. Some of them are funded because they have their own agenda to push against the premier.”

Bojanala is the ANC’s biggest region in the province and is still divided as the leadership battle in the province intensifies.

