ANC meeting in Bojanala continues after disruptions
Members of the NWC are in all four regions on the North West on Thursday to address leadership disputes amid growing calls for Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down.
RUSTENBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) meeting in Bojanala has been progressing slowly after a decision was taken to hold consultations with smaller groups in the sub-regions following earlier disruptions.
Members of the national working committee (NWC) are in all four regions on the North West on Thursday to address leadership disputes amid growing calls for Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down
Three people have died and shops and property were destroyed in violent protests against the premier.
After earlier scuffles and walkouts the meeting led by the NWC’s Violet Siwela is now underway with branches expressing concerns and frustrations around the troubled provincial leadership.
The media is not allowed in the discussions with issues such as the disbanding of the provincial executive committee, the legitimacy of branch and regional structures and the call for the removal of Mahumapelo as premier said to be top of the agenda.
Similar meetings are taking place in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Dr Ruth Segomotsi MompatI and Ngaka Modiri Molema regions on Thursday afternoon.
#NWProtests: The ANC meeting in Bojanala still on and progressing slowly after a decision was made to meet in smaller groups, the sub-regions, following earlier disruptions. MS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 26, 2018
At the same time, the secretary of the ANC in the North West Suzan Dantjie says calls for the provincial executive committee (PEC) to be disbanded will not serve the party.
She was speaking outside a meeting between Bojanala branches and the national working committee in Rustenburg called to address tensions in party structures over the current leadership
Dantjie says those unhappy with the PEC will have an opportunity to vote them out.
“The next provincial conference February, the PEC is intact, it’s in place.”
Dantjie was also asked about the call for Mahumapelo to step down.
“That’s not my call, I did not deploy the premier to be the premier. The premier was deployed by the ANC.”
#NWProtests: Some of those attending the meeting chaired by NWC deployee Violet Siwele in Rustenburg say it makes no sense that only she (from the national office) would be sent to address problems in the biggest region in the province. MS pic.twitter.com/qQMgxZVvEN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 26, 2018
