ANC in CT: Allegations against De Lille should be tested in court

This comes after 70% of De Lille’s colleagues in the Democratic Alliance’s city caucus on Wednesday night voted in favour of a motion of no confidence in the mayor.

FILE: Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: CapeTalk.
FILE: Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: CapeTalk.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Cape Town Council says allegations levelled against Mayor Patricia de Lille should be tested in a public platform.

This comes after 70% of De Lille’s colleagues in the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s city caucus on Wednesday night voted in favour of a motion of no confidence in the mayor.

De Lille has vowed she won’t back down from this political battle.

During Wednesday night’s meeting, councillors aired their views on why they feel De Lille should be replaced.

WATCH: DA Caucus votes in support of a motion of no confidence in De Lille

De Lille says she sought clarity on these issues but received vague responses during the closed gathering.

ANC Council Caucus leader Xolani Sotashe feels it’s time the DA finalises the disciplinary processes against the mayor.

“She [De Lille] should be allowed a public hearing so that South Africans can know what’s going on within the DA.”

LISTEN: De Lille responds to no confidence vote outcome

DA Federal Council Chairperson James Selfe says he’s been in contact with De Lille following Wednesday night’s caucus vote.

“I sent her a communication on Friday morning, advising her formally of the outcome of that process and inviting her to make representation.”

She now has until next Wednesday to advance reasons in her defence.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

