9 firearms recovered, 2 arrested in CT
The Manenberg community has been plagued by gang violence over the past few weeks. At least 5 people, most of them innocent bystanders, were killed in the gang crossfire.
CAPE TOWN - Metro police officials have recovered nine firearms in Manenberg and Hanover Park this month so far.
At least five people, most of them innocent bystanders, have been killed in the gang crossfire.
City officials say they have their ShotSpotter gunshot detection system and community participation to thank for their successes.
Metro Police Spokesperson Ruth Solomons said: “In the latest successes last night an officer arrested a 27-year-old suspect after finding a gun in the bin at a flat of Sabie Walk in Manenberg. In another street, a 19-year-old suspect was arrested for the possession of eight rounds of ammunition.”
