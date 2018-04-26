2 arrested for drugs possession, attempted bribery in JHB CBD

The JMPD's Wayne Minaar says the suspects are expected to appear in court soon. Police say the pair also tried to bribe officers with R3,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Two suspected drug dealers have been arrested in the Johannesburg CBD after being found in possession of 10 kilograms of dagga.

“They will be detained at Johannesburg Central Police Station and will soon have to appear in the Magistrates Court for possession and dealing in drugs with the street value of R1.2 million as well as for a charge of bribery.”