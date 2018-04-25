Zwane set to top list of witnesses in state capture Parly inquiry

Mosebenzi Zwane was fingered by the Public Protector in her ‘State of Capture’ report, as having played a pivotal role in the sale of Glencore’s Optimum mine.

CAPE TOWN - Former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane will be central to another Parliamentary inquiry into state capture.

Although a list of witnesses is still under discussion, it’s clear that Zwane is set to top that list when the Mineral Resources Committee starts its inquiry.

It’s taken months, but in just two days, two parliamentary committees have now committed to launching inquiries into matters related to state capture.

The Mineral Resources Committee is yet to decide on a start date for the inquiry, confirm an evidence leader and finalise its witness list.

But committee chairperson Zet Luzipho says it’s committed to getting to the bottom of maladministration claims within the Department of Mineral Resources.

“The credibility of the process is very critical. Probably, we could be far with this process, but we couldn’t agree in some cases simply because there’s a deficit of confidence.”

While the committee is still refining the terms of reference for its inquiry, it says it won’t be looking at Zwane’s involvement in the syphoning off of funds through the Estina Dairy Farm during his time as MEC in the Free State.

It says this falls outside the ambit of the department over which it has oversight.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)