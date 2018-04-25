'Workers fought too hard for freedom to accept R20/h minimum wage'

Zwelinzima Vavi says the struggle for better wages didn’t come cheap and workers will not settle for an insult of a minimum wage offered by government.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)'S Zwelinzima Vavi has told thousands of marchers that workers fought too hard for freedom to accept a R20 hourly minimum wage.

Vavi also took a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Johannesburg CBD accusing him of insulting the poor by spending millions on his infamous buffalo while South Africa’s workers struggle to survive.

“We fought for these rights. We did not get them on a silver platter. Our blood spilt. Thousands of workers were dismissed.”

Vavi also slammed African National Congress leaders, including Ramaphosa, calling him a sellout along with National Economic Development and Labour Council, and the Congress of South African Trade Unions.

“Ramaphosa is earning R3.6 million. We know that is peanuts for him.”

Workers are demanding a R12,500 minimum salary across the board.

'IF RAMAPHOSA IS SERIOUS ABOUT TRANSFORMING COUNTRY ...'

Demonstrators at the Saftu march in downtown Johannesburg say if Ramaphosa is serious about transforming the country he'll provide a R12,500 minimum salary across the board.

Thousands of marchers across the country have spent the day protesting against the proposed labour laws, arguing they're an insult to the working class.

The Workers and Socialist Party (WASP) stands in support of the march.

Its members say it’s clear that there’s an attack by big bosses to try and prevent workers from going on strike.

WASP member Ferron Pedro says the R12,500 demand is not a big ask.

“We were born as WASP of the struggles in Marikana. We believe and have fought for a R12,000 minimum wage since the platinum mine strike so we absolutely support that call.”

She says the government can resist for as long as it would like but eventually the workers’ call will be heard.

“They will resist listening to us but we are organised and we are strong and we are militant and we will continue to fight until they have absolutely no choice but to listen to us.”

A memorandum has been handed over to the Department of Labour.

