Will De Lille survive internal vote of no confidence?

About DA 154 councillors are expected to participate in a closed session in this afternoon's vote to remove Patricia De Lille.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s Democratic Alliance (DA) Caucus is set to vote on an internal motion of no confidence in Mayor Patricia de Lille on Wednesday afternoon.

Caucus members earlier in April requested permission from the party’s Federal Executive to bring a fresh motion against De Lille.

If passed, she’ll have to make representations to the party explaining why she should retain her position.

Two-thirds of the city’s DA caucus voted in favour of bringing a new motion against De Lille.

They say she has brought the party into disrepute by frequently criticising the DA and its management of her disciplinary hearing in public.

The caucus also claims De Lille has stated she’ll no longer be cooperating with the DA.

About 154 councillors are expected to participate in a closed session in this afternoon's vote to remove De Lille.

If the motion passes, the DA can use a recent amendment to the party's constitution to recall the Mayor.

In February, 108 DA councillors voted in favour of a motion against De Lille and 44 voted against it. Two were absent.

LISTEN: Is this the end of the road for Patricia de Lille?

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)