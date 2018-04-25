Will De Lille survive internal vote of no confidence?
About DA 154 councillors are expected to participate in a closed session in this afternoon's vote to remove Patricia De Lille.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s Democratic Alliance (DA) Caucus is set to vote on an internal motion of no confidence in Mayor Patricia de Lille on Wednesday afternoon.
Caucus members earlier in April requested permission from the party’s Federal Executive to bring a fresh motion against De Lille.
If passed, she’ll have to make representations to the party explaining why she should retain her position.
Two-thirds of the city’s DA caucus voted in favour of bringing a new motion against De Lille.
They say she has brought the party into disrepute by frequently criticising the DA and its management of her disciplinary hearing in public.
The caucus also claims De Lille has stated she’ll no longer be cooperating with the DA.
About 154 councillors are expected to participate in a closed session in this afternoon's vote to remove De Lille.
If the motion passes, the DA can use a recent amendment to the party's constitution to recall the Mayor.
In February, 108 DA councillors voted in favour of a motion against De Lille and 44 voted against it. Two were absent.
LISTEN: Is this the end of the road for Patricia de Lille?
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.