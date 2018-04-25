We reject poverty wage - CT Saftu members
Saftu’s Western Cape spokesperson Andre Adams is expected to hand over a memorandum to an official at Parliament.
CAPE TOWN - A march organised by the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has reached the gates of Parliament.
Demonstrators will hand over a memorandum to the Presidency.
They are protesting against the government’s proposed minimum wage of R20 an hour.
SAFTU members arrive at Parliament. #saftustrike KP pic.twitter.com/OA0qhjZiJm— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2018
Saftu members want the government to scrap any new legislation preventing them from striking. They say the government shouldn’t interfere in the internal process of labour issues before workers go on strike.
The workers are singing and chanting: “Defend our right to strike. We reject the poverty wage”.
Saftu’s Western Cape spokesperson Andre Adams is expected to hand over a memorandum to an official at Parliament. The march has been a peaceful and no incidents have been reported.
Saftu members have arrived at the Cape Town Civic Centre. #SAFTUStrike KP pic.twitter.com/Ok7Bkd0C2y— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2018
LISTEN: Proposed minimum wage: How did we get here?
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.