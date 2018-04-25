Water released from Berg River arrives at Misverstand Dam

The department released five cubic million meters of water on Wednesday. It says it will help alleviate pressure from the ongoing drought.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Water and Sanitation says the first water released from the Berg River Dam has made its way to the Misverstand Dam.

The decision was taken following assessments by the national and provincial departments which indicated that the Misverstand Dam could run out of the water by 24 April.

This water will supply water to 22 towns in the West Coast region.

Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell speaking from the dam said: “The five billion litres of water that were released from Berg River Dam has arrived within the Misverstand Dam. And I want to thank all our law enforcement agencies for protecting the water and seeing to it that we get as much as possible of this water at the Misverstand Dam.”