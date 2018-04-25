Vavi: Workers will occupy major cities until govt listens

Thousands of workers marched through JHB on Wednesday afternoon. Protesters say the working labour force simply can’t accept the minimum wage.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Federation of Trade Union (Saftu)'s Zwelinzima Vavi says workers will occupy major cities across South Africa if government refuses to listen to their objections to the proposed labour laws.

“We will sit in Johannesburg. We will sit in Pretoria. We will sit in Durban. We will sit in Cape Town. We will sit in Port Elizabeth until they fall.”

Thousands of workers marched through the Johannesburg city centre on Wednesday afternoon where they handed over memoranda of demands to the premier's office, the Chamber of Mines and Health Department and finally the Labour Department.

Workers affiliated to Saftu staged similar demonstrations in major cities including Durban, Cape Town and Port Elizabeth.

They say government's proposed R20 hourly minimum wage is an insult.

Saftu says if workers were to accept the proposed R20 an hour minimum wage they'd be spitting in the faces of the "Marikana martyrs".

The crowds have dispersed and some of the streets which were closed due to the march have been reopened.

A memorandum was signed and received by a representative from the Department of Labour.

Protesters say the working labour force simply can’t accept the minimum wage.

Many have criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa. They’ve accused him of siding with white monopoly capital and being an advocate for the exploitation of the black labour force.

Other unions like the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa also came out in support of this march.

Organisers say they’re pleased with the turnout, which shows workers stand opposed to what they call “an insult” of a minimum wage.