Vavi: Workers will occupy major cities until govt listens
Thousands of workers marched through JHB on Wednesday afternoon. Protesters say the working labour force simply can’t accept the minimum wage.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Federation of Trade Union (Saftu)'s Zwelinzima Vavi says workers will occupy major cities across South Africa if government refuses to listen to their objections to the proposed labour laws.
“We will sit in Johannesburg. We will sit in Pretoria. We will sit in Durban. We will sit in Cape Town. We will sit in Port Elizabeth until they fall.”
Thousands of workers marched through the Johannesburg city centre on Wednesday afternoon where they handed over memoranda of demands to the premier's office, the Chamber of Mines and Health Department and finally the Labour Department.
Workers affiliated to Saftu staged similar demonstrations in major cities including Durban, Cape Town and Port Elizabeth.
They say government's proposed R20 hourly minimum wage is an insult.
Saftu says if workers were to accept the proposed R20 an hour minimum wage they'd be spitting in the faces of the "Marikana martyrs".
The crowds have dispersed and some of the streets which were closed due to the march have been reopened.
A memorandum was signed and received by a representative from the Department of Labour.
Protesters say the working labour force simply can’t accept the minimum wage.
Many have criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa. They’ve accused him of siding with white monopoly capital and being an advocate for the exploitation of the black labour force.
Other unions like the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa also came out in support of this march.
Organisers say they’re pleased with the turnout, which shows workers stand opposed to what they call “an insult” of a minimum wage.
More in Business
-
Tiger Brands confirm presence of listeria strain at factory
-
#RandReport: Rand, bonds hit hard as dollar rally continues
-
Steinhoff’s former CEO Jooste gets creditor reprieve
-
Saftu protesters hand over memoranda of demands
-
Gungubele: SAA needs at least R20bn to possibly break even in 2021
-
[LISTEN] Nkonki blames media after losing govt contracts
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.